Crisis Point: COP30 Leaders Demand Climate Cooperation

Andre Correa do Lago, the COP30 President, has issued a stark warning that the world is 'running out of time' to effectively tackle climate change. The statement emphasizes the crucial need for unity between developed and developing nations.

Correa do Lago criticized former US President Donald Trump's approach to climate negotiations, pointing out his withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The COP30 leader remarked on the persistent divide in climate discussions, highlighting the necessity for developed nations to facilitate cleaner development in poorer countries.

With COP30 set for November 2025 in Belem, Brazil, in the Amazon region, leaders hope to make significant strides in climate action. The summit aims to address economic dimensions of climate action and promote innovations for a sustainable and prosperous future.

