Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a significant weather warning, forecasting heavy rains and thunderstorms for parts of Andhra Pradesh between September 1 and 5.

Particularly affected will be north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, where a red alert has been announced. The department reports that heavy rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, are likely in the coming days.

The inclement weather is attributed to a low-pressure area expected to form over the northern Bay of Bengal. This is compounded by an upper-air cyclonic circulation in the region which could intensify the conditions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)