Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms for parts of Andhra Pradesh, including a red alert for north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The forecast predicts rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds between September 1 and 5, due to cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a significant weather warning, forecasting heavy rains and thunderstorms for parts of Andhra Pradesh between September 1 and 5.

Particularly affected will be north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, where a red alert has been announced. The department reports that heavy rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, are likely in the coming days.

The inclement weather is attributed to a low-pressure area expected to form over the northern Bay of Bengal. This is compounded by an upper-air cyclonic circulation in the region which could intensify the conditions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

