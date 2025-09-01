Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Water Pumping Project in Maharashtra

Saatvik Green Energy announced on Monday that it has secured a letter of award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for installing 1,500 solar water pumping systems throughout the state. This initiative falls under the Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojana (MTSKPY) / PM-Kusum – B Scheme for the 2025–2026 period.

The project encompasses the comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of off-grid DC solar PV water pumping systems at farmers' sites. It also includes a five-year warranty, covering system repair, maintenance, and a remote monitoring system to ensure operational reliability.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy, highlighted the importance of solar-powered irrigation in empowering farmers with reliable water access while aligning with India's sustainable agriculture goals. Although the project value was not disclosed, Saatvik Green Energy is a significant player in solar PV module manufacturing, with an operational capacity exceeding 3.80 GW.