Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Water Pumping Project in Maharashtra

Saatvik Green Energy has received a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd for the installation of 1,500 solar water pumping systems under the Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojana in Maharashtra. The project includes design, installation, and a five-year maintenance warranty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:39 IST
Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Water Pumping Project in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy announced on Monday that it has secured a letter of award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for installing 1,500 solar water pumping systems throughout the state. This initiative falls under the Magel Tyala Saur Krishi Pump Yojana (MTSKPY) / PM-Kusum – B Scheme for the 2025–2026 period.

The project encompasses the comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of off-grid DC solar PV water pumping systems at farmers' sites. It also includes a five-year warranty, covering system repair, maintenance, and a remote monitoring system to ensure operational reliability.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy, highlighted the importance of solar-powered irrigation in empowering farmers with reliable water access while aligning with India's sustainable agriculture goals. Although the project value was not disclosed, Saatvik Green Energy is a significant player in solar PV module manufacturing, with an operational capacity exceeding 3.80 GW.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

 India
2
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

 India
3
NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

 India
4
ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025