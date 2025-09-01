Revolutionary Nanosensor from IIT-Guwahati: A Breakthrough in Detecting Water Contaminants Instantly

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati have announced a groundbreaking innovation: a nanosensor engineered from milk protein and thymine capable of instantly detecting hazardous water pollutants.

This cutting-edge sensor uses carbon dots that glow under ultraviolet light. When pollutants like mercury and tetracyclines are present, the glow dims, providing immediate evidence of contamination. The sensor can detect such pollutants in under 10 seconds.

This invention is pivotal as rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and pharmaceutical overuse worsen global water contamination concerns. The sensor could become an essential tool for ensuring environmental safety and public health by enabling quick detection of harmful substances in varied environments.