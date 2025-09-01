Left Menu

Revolutionary Nanosensor from IIT-Guwahati: A Breakthrough in Detecting Water Contaminants Instantly

Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have developed a nanosensor made from milk protein and thymine that can instantly detect cancer-causing water pollutants. Utilizing carbon dots and ultraviolet light, the sensor detects mercury and antibiotic contamination in under 10 seconds, addressing water contamination issues exacerbated by urbanization and industrial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:46 IST
Revolutionary Nanosensor from IIT-Guwahati: A Breakthrough in Detecting Water Contaminants Instantly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati have announced a groundbreaking innovation: a nanosensor engineered from milk protein and thymine capable of instantly detecting hazardous water pollutants.

This cutting-edge sensor uses carbon dots that glow under ultraviolet light. When pollutants like mercury and tetracyclines are present, the glow dims, providing immediate evidence of contamination. The sensor can detect such pollutants in under 10 seconds.

This invention is pivotal as rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and pharmaceutical overuse worsen global water contamination concerns. The sensor could become an essential tool for ensuring environmental safety and public health by enabling quick detection of harmful substances in varied environments.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

 India
2
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

 India
3
NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

 India
4
ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025