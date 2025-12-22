Odisha Shivers as Mercury Plummets Below 10 Degrees Celsius

In Odisha, everyday life took a hit on Monday as temperatures plunged below the 10-degree mark in nine areas, according to weather officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Koraput, in southern Odisha, was the coldest, recording a temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius. G Udayagiri in Kandhamal followed closely at 6.8 degrees, with Daringbadi at 7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Phulbani and Similiguda each registered 8 degrees, with Nabarangpur and Boudh experiencing chilly conditions at 8.8 and 9.2 degrees, respectively. Chiplima and Rourkela both recorded temperatures of 9.9 degrees, the IMD added.

The IMD warned that cold wave conditions are set to continue across several parts of Odisha throughout the week. Residents should brace for minimal changes in night temperatures and expect dense fog in regions like Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Bolangir, and Sonepur over Tuesday and Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)