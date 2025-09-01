Himalayan Havoc: Deadly Landslides and Unrelenting Rain in Himachal Pradesh

Landslides have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals. A father and daughter were among the deceased, as relentless rainfall continued to batter the region, severely impacting daily life and infrastructure.

Shimla district, receiving 115.8 mm of rain since Sunday, has borne the brunt of the downpour. Consequently, six train services between Shimla and Kalka have been cancelled, and a staggering 793 roads have been rendered impassable. Despite ongoing rescue efforts, the state's emergency response teams remain on high alert.

A red alert has been issued for extreme rainfall, and with major transport routes disrupted and power supply hampered, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, appeals for calm and vigilance among the residents in affected areas.

