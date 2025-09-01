Left Menu

Himalayan Havoc: Deadly Landslides and Unrelenting Rain in Himachal Pradesh

In the past 24 hours, multiple deadly landslides have struck Himachal Pradesh, leading to the deaths of four people, including a father and daughter, and caused widespread chaos throughout the state. Torrential rains and landslides have disrupted transportation, closed schools, and led to significant infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:09 IST
Himalayan Havoc: Deadly Landslides and Unrelenting Rain in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Landslides have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals. A father and daughter were among the deceased, as relentless rainfall continued to batter the region, severely impacting daily life and infrastructure.

Shimla district, receiving 115.8 mm of rain since Sunday, has borne the brunt of the downpour. Consequently, six train services between Shimla and Kalka have been cancelled, and a staggering 793 roads have been rendered impassable. Despite ongoing rescue efforts, the state's emergency response teams remain on high alert.

A red alert has been issued for extreme rainfall, and with major transport routes disrupted and power supply hampered, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, appeals for calm and vigilance among the residents in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bright Solution to Energy Savings

Tata Power Unveils Cost-Effective 1-kW Rooftop Solar Scheme in Odisha: A Bri...

 India
2
Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

Delhi Consumer Commission Clears St Stephen's Hospital of Negligence

 India
3
Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

Tragic Abduction in Gujarat Sparks Outcry and Investigation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

Uttar Pradesh Exports Hit Hard by US Tariff Surge: A Crisis Looms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025