Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swelling Sparks Flood Warnings

Authorities in Delhi are on high alert as water discharge from Haryana threatens to flood the city. The Yamuna River's rising levels have prompted officials to advise residents in flood-prone areas to move to safety as the water is predicted to hit evacuation thresholds.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has announced traffic closures on the Old Railway Bridge, while the discharge from key barrages has reached significant levels, prompting preparation for potential floods. Safety measures include providing food and shelter to affected residents.

Past experiences, such as the severe flood-like conditions in 2023, highlight the necessity for robust planning. Environmental changes and heavy rainfall have exacerbated the situation, stressing the need for effective preparatory measures to mitigate flood risks.