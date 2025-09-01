Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swelling Sparks Flood Warnings
As water flow from Haryana raises flood risks in Delhi, authorities are vigilant. Citizens in Yamuna floodplains are urged to relocate, with the water level nearing critical marks. Preparations are underway, including traffic restrictions and setting up relief camps. Past floods stress the importance of readiness.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Delhi are on high alert as water discharge from Haryana threatens to flood the city. The Yamuna River's rising levels have prompted officials to advise residents in flood-prone areas to move to safety as the water is predicted to hit evacuation thresholds.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has announced traffic closures on the Old Railway Bridge, while the discharge from key barrages has reached significant levels, prompting preparation for potential floods. Safety measures include providing food and shelter to affected residents.
Past experiences, such as the severe flood-like conditions in 2023, highlight the necessity for robust planning. Environmental changes and heavy rainfall have exacerbated the situation, stressing the need for effective preparatory measures to mitigate flood risks.
