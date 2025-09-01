Left Menu

Heavy Downpour in Chandigarh Causes School Closures

Chandigarh has experienced significant rainfall, prompting the closure of all schools. The decision follows a meeting led by Mandip Singh Brar. Authorities focus on monitoring waterlogged areas and ensuring emergency responses. Nearby Punjab faces massive floods, affecting colleges and universities until September 3.

Updated: 01-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Due to incessant rains, Chandigarh authorities have decided to close all schools on Tuesday. The decision, announced after a Monday meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, is a response to nearly 100 mm of rainfall since Sunday.

All schools are closed for academics on September 2 but can call teachers for non-academic purposes. The meeting emphasized continuous monitoring of waterlogged areas, warning against potential risks, and ensuring public safety in affected stretches.

With Punjab facing extensive flooding, educational institutions there will remain closed until September 3. Chandigarh's decision aligns with regional challenges posed by swollen rivers and seasonal streams following heavy rains across Northern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

