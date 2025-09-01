Heavy Downpour in Chandigarh Causes School Closures

Due to incessant rains, Chandigarh authorities have decided to close all schools on Tuesday. The decision, announced after a Monday meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, is a response to nearly 100 mm of rainfall since Sunday.

All schools are closed for academics on September 2 but can call teachers for non-academic purposes. The meeting emphasized continuous monitoring of waterlogged areas, warning against potential risks, and ensuring public safety in affected stretches.

With Punjab facing extensive flooding, educational institutions there will remain closed until September 3. Chandigarh's decision aligns with regional challenges posed by swollen rivers and seasonal streams following heavy rains across Northern states.

