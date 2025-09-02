Tragedy Strikes as San Antonio Creek Claims Two Lives in Storm Aftermath
Two individuals were found dead in a San Antonio creek following heavy rainfall. Authorities believe the friends were swept away by rising waters of Salado Creek. The woman's body was discovered along the creek's edge while searching for other victims led to the man's body downstream. A third person was safe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanantonio | Updated: 02-09-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 06:02 IST
Tragedy struck San Antonio as two individuals were found dead in a creek after a severe rainstorm hit the area, according to police reports.
Police Chief William McManus indicated the victims, who were friends, were likely swept away by the rapidly rising waters of Salado Creek.
Authorities discovered the woman's body along the creek bed and later found the man's body downstream while searching for other potential victims. A third individual, initially reported missing, was found safe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement