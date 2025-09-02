Tragedy Strikes as San Antonio Creek Claims Two Lives in Storm Aftermath

Tragedy struck San Antonio as two individuals were found dead in a creek after a severe rainstorm hit the area, according to police reports.

Police Chief William McManus indicated the victims, who were friends, were likely swept away by the rapidly rising waters of Salado Creek.

Authorities discovered the woman's body along the creek bed and later found the man's body downstream while searching for other potential victims. A third individual, initially reported missing, was found safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)