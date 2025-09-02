Tragedy Strikes at Yelahanka Construction Site

A tragic accident unfolded at a construction site in Yelahanka, where two laborers were killed as soil caved in due to heavy rain on Monday night, local police reported.

J Shiva, aged 30, and Mandhusudan Reddy, aged 55, were engaged in work at the mega construction project when the tragic incident occurred.

While Shiva succumbed to his injuries on the night of the accident, Madhusudan passed away in the hospital early Tuesday morning. Yelahanka police have launched an investigation and registered a case regarding the fatal accident.