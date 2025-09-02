Left Menu

Bhubaneswar's Climate-Smart Leap: Comprehensive Heat and Cooling Strategy Unveiled

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, in partnership with iFOREST, launched the Integrated Heat and Cooling Action Plan to combat heat stress and rising cooling demands. The plan aims to create a climate-smart city by addressing urban heat, energy consumption, and promoting sustainable growth, setting a benchmark for other Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:59 IST
Bhubaneswar's Climate-Smart Leap: Comprehensive Heat and Cooling Strategy Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has rolled out an ambitious Integrated Heat and Cooling Action Plan (IHCAP) in collaboration with the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST). The initiative is a direct response to the mounting heat stress and increasing cooling needs faced by the city.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor Sulochana Das emphasized Bhubaneswar's commitment to becoming a climate-smart city. "Bhubaneswar is showcasing how urban solutions can protect vulnerable citizens and promote sustainable growth," she said. The plan reflects a strategic approach to mitigate rising temperatures, the Urban Heat Island effect, and burgeoning cooling demand.

According to iFOREST's CEO, Chandra Bhushan, the action plan serves as a template for other cities, showing the importance of tackling climate issues locally while aligning with broader strategies. With predictions of extended heat periods and increased air conditioning usage, IHCAP's interventions could significantly lower surface temperatures and energy consumption, boosting urban resilience.

TRENDING

1
States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

States Poised as Winners in GST Rate Overhaul

 India
2
Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesses

Revolutionizing Finance: Next-Gen GST Reforms Set to Empower Small Businesse...

 India
3
Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

 India
4
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025