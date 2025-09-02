Bhubaneswar's Climate-Smart Leap: Comprehensive Heat and Cooling Strategy Unveiled

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has rolled out an ambitious Integrated Heat and Cooling Action Plan (IHCAP) in collaboration with the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST). The initiative is a direct response to the mounting heat stress and increasing cooling needs faced by the city.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor Sulochana Das emphasized Bhubaneswar's commitment to becoming a climate-smart city. "Bhubaneswar is showcasing how urban solutions can protect vulnerable citizens and promote sustainable growth," she said. The plan reflects a strategic approach to mitigate rising temperatures, the Urban Heat Island effect, and burgeoning cooling demand.

According to iFOREST's CEO, Chandra Bhushan, the action plan serves as a template for other cities, showing the importance of tackling climate issues locally while aligning with broader strategies. With predictions of extended heat periods and increased air conditioning usage, IHCAP's interventions could significantly lower surface temperatures and energy consumption, boosting urban resilience.