Orange Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Vidarbha

The Met department has issued weather alerts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Vidarbha, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in several districts over the next 24 hours. A low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to exacerbate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated regions of five Vidarbha districts on Tuesday. This forecast includes potential thunderstorms and lightning in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Nagpur districts, expected within the next 24 hours from 8:30 AM Tuesday.

In addition to this, a yellow alert predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of Amravati, Wardha, and Yavatmal in Vidarbha for the next 24 hours, as reported by Dr. Praveen Kumar, a scientist at Nagpur's Regional Meteorological Centre.

Orange and yellow alerts have been similarly issued for various regions on Wednesday, with a low-pressure area developing over the northwest Bay of Bengal expected to move west-northwestwards, influencing heavy rainfall in Vidarbha, according to Dr. Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

