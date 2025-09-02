Unexpected Encounter: Rescuing an Eight-Foot Python

In an unexpected turn of events, forest personnel undertook a daring rescue of an eight-foot Indian rock python on Tuesday. The incident occurred in a village nestled near Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest Manas Das, officials discovered the trapped snake in Ragadapatia village, ensnared in a net laid by local farmers to protect their crops from roaming cattle.

After safely extracting the python from its predicament, the reptile was released into the nearby forest, which provides a secure habitat for various wildlife, including snakes and lizards.

