Unexpected Encounter: Rescuing an Eight-Foot Python
An eight-foot Indian rock python was rescued by forest officials in Odisha's Kendrapara district near Bhitarkanika National Park. The snake was trapped in a net set by farmers to ward off cattle. It was later released into a safe forest habitat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:17 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, forest personnel undertook a daring rescue of an eight-foot Indian rock python on Tuesday. The incident occurred in a village nestled near Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park.
According to Assistant Conservator of Forest Manas Das, officials discovered the trapped snake in Ragadapatia village, ensnared in a net laid by local farmers to protect their crops from roaming cattle.
After safely extracting the python from its predicament, the reptile was released into the nearby forest, which provides a secure habitat for various wildlife, including snakes and lizards.
