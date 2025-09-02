Rising Waters: Yamuna River Threatens Delhi with Floods

The Yamuna River in Delhi has breached the critical evacuation mark, fueled by substantial water release from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. As a result, several low-lying regions along the riverbanks are experiencing flooding, prompting local residents to relocate to higher ground for safety.

Measured at 206.03 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) by 4 PM Tuesday, the river's water level has surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, leading to the closure of ORB to traffic. This comes after relentless rainfall in northern India has already ravaged states with floods and landslides.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has affirmed the government's preparedness to tackle the situation, while officials stress the need for vigilance. Water released from upstream barrages takes around 48 hours to affect Delhi. An increase in river level to 206.41 metres is forecasted, necessitating robust emergency protocols to protect affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)