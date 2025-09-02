Left Menu

Rising Waters: Yamuna River Threatens Delhi with Floods

Delhi's Yamuna River has exceeded the evacuation mark due to water released from nearby barrages. The water level, rising above danger levels, has led to evacuations in low-lying areas. With heavy rains exacerbating the situation, the government is on high alert, ready to manage the potential crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:25 IST
Rising Waters: Yamuna River Threatens Delhi with Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna River in Delhi has breached the critical evacuation mark, fueled by substantial water release from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages. As a result, several low-lying regions along the riverbanks are experiencing flooding, prompting local residents to relocate to higher ground for safety.

Measured at 206.03 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) by 4 PM Tuesday, the river's water level has surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, leading to the closure of ORB to traffic. This comes after relentless rainfall in northern India has already ravaged states with floods and landslides.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has affirmed the government's preparedness to tackle the situation, while officials stress the need for vigilance. Water released from upstream barrages takes around 48 hours to affect Delhi. An increase in river level to 206.41 metres is forecasted, necessitating robust emergency protocols to protect affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

Alex Noren: Europe's Surprise Vice Captain for Ryder Cup

 United Kingdom
2
Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

Shifting Dynamics: The Trump Administration's Moves Across Multiple Fronts

 Global
3
Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

Health Giants Strike Billion-Dollar Deals Amidst Regulatory Turmoil

 Global
4
Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025