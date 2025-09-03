Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Dip Following Mega Military Parade

Chinese stocks experienced their largest drop in a week, with the Shanghai Composite down 1% and defense-related shares taking a major hit. Despite positive growth in China's services sector, market volatility is expected to increase as investor sentiment becomes divided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:17 IST
In a notable downturn, Chinese stocks faced their largest drop in a week on Wednesday, prompted by profit-taking in defense-related shares following a grand military parade. The Shanghai Composite index, by midday, had tumbled 1% to 3,820.98 points, marking its most significant single-day decline since late August.

The defense sector led the losses, with military-related shares declining significantly after President Xi Jinping's parade, which showcased the latest military equipment. Despite a private-sector survey indicating rapid growth in China's services sector, markets remained largely unfazed, with several indexes charting downward trends.

As investor sentiment grows increasingly split amidst a two-month uptrend, analysts predict rising market volatility, prompting reassessment of current macroeconomic conditions. Meanwhile, despite these declines, the materials sector sub-index saw gains led by gold miners as gold prices reached new heights.

