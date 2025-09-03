Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Amar Vihar: Roof Collapse Claims Lives Amid Heavy Rains

A roof collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Amar Vihar Colony due to heavy rains resulted in two deaths and three serious injuries. Relief efforts are underway as officials manage the crisis exacerbated by the overflowing Markanda river, causing widespread flooding in Haryana and nearby regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:52 IST
The recent collapse of a roof in Amar Vihar Colony, triggered by relentless rains, led to the tragic deaths of two laborers and left three severely injured. The incident occurred early Wednesday, revealing vulnerabilities in infrastructure amid extreme weather conditions.

Shahabad police station's Station House Officer, Sunil Kumar Dutt, confirmed that six laborers from Pratapgarh's Kunda area were asleep in the room at the time of collapse. With two workers, Sandeep and Kuldeep, losing their lives instantly, the others were rushed to a hospital for urgent medical attention.

This tragic event prompted Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kurukshetra to visit the site, as they implement critical relief measures. The rising Markanda river has inundated parts of Shahbad, necessitating the relocation of inhabitants from at-risk areas. Meanwhile, severe flooding continues to wreak havoc in Haryana and parts of Punjab, disrupting daily life across these states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

