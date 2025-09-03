Tragedy Strikes Amar Vihar: Roof Collapse Claims Lives Amid Heavy Rains

The recent collapse of a roof in Amar Vihar Colony, triggered by relentless rains, led to the tragic deaths of two laborers and left three severely injured. The incident occurred early Wednesday, revealing vulnerabilities in infrastructure amid extreme weather conditions.

Shahabad police station's Station House Officer, Sunil Kumar Dutt, confirmed that six laborers from Pratapgarh's Kunda area were asleep in the room at the time of collapse. With two workers, Sandeep and Kuldeep, losing their lives instantly, the others were rushed to a hospital for urgent medical attention.

This tragic event prompted Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kurukshetra to visit the site, as they implement critical relief measures. The rising Markanda river has inundated parts of Shahbad, necessitating the relocation of inhabitants from at-risk areas. Meanwhile, severe flooding continues to wreak havoc in Haryana and parts of Punjab, disrupting daily life across these states.

