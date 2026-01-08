Left Menu

Two labourers killed as truck rams into e-rickshaw due to dense fog in UP

All four were travelling to Rithora for daily wage work, Mishra said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:57 IST
Two labourers were killed, and two others were critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into an e-rickshaw on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway amid dense fog on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the accident occurred in the morning in the Hafizganj police station area, near Rajshree College, when a truck coming from behind hit the e-rickshaw and crushed it.

The victims were identified as Salim (35) and Hashim (35), both residents of Richhola Kifayatullah village. They died on the spot, police said.

Two other occupants of the e-rickshaw, Nasruddin (36) and Rais Ahmad alias Majle (34), suffered serious injuries. All four were travelling to Rithora for daily wage work, Mishra said.

Police rushed the injured to a private hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

The truck has been seized, and efforts are on to trace the driver, who fled the scene after the accident. Further investigation is underway, police said.

