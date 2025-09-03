Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

Hurricane Lorena has intensified off Mexico's Pacific Coast, with authorities warning of potentially life-threatening flash floods as it advances towards the Baja California Peninsula. The storm, with winds reaching 120 kph (75 mph), is positioned approximately 165 km from Cabo San Lucas, a renowned tourist hotspot, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

This Category 1 hurricane, according to the Saffir-Simpson scale, is anticipated to deliver heavy rainfall across the Baja California peninsula, elevating the risk of severe flash floods and mudslides. The Mexican government has responded by issuing storm warnings and watches throughout Baja California Sur, which houses key tourist areas such as Los Cabos.

The national water commission, Conagua, has advised residents to exercise extreme caution in areas at risk, following their most recent report. The hurricane is expected to strengthen rapidly through Wednesday night, but a weakening trend is anticipated soon after. Lorena is projected to transition back to a tropical storm by Friday as it moves north at 24 kilometers per hour, maintaining a parallel course to the Baja California peninsula's west coast until it nears the shore by Thursday night.