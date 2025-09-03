Left Menu

Revolutionizing Public Services: NDMC Unveils Bold Proposals for Civic Transformation

The NDMC approved major initiatives to enhance civic amenities, including a night food bazaar, smart metering, and school redevelopments. Highlights include smart classrooms and sculptures in public spaces. These efforts aim to improve life quality, modernize facilities, and celebrate cultural engagement in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:49 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set an ambitious agenda to revolutionize public services. Key proposals include a night food bazaar and multiple infrastructure upgrades to transform civic amenities.

A meeting led by Delhi's minister, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, saw approvals such as a smart metering project worth Rs 25.69 crore and the redevelopment of Navyug School. In parallel, the ministries aim to restore 346 smart classrooms and introduce structured sports coaching in partnership with the private sector.

The NDMC also plans to enhance infrastructure resilience by resurfacing over 80 roads and improving drainage. Art installations and digital governance initiatives are expected to create a vibrant cultural atmosphere. Ultimately, these measures are designed to uplift the quality of life for residents and tourists alike.

