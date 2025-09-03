Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Essex

Two Indian students were killed and five others injured in a road collision in Essex, England. Chaitanya Tarre, 23, died at the scene, while Rishi Teja Rapolu, 21, died in hospital. Both were studying in the UK. Efforts are underway to repatriate their bodies to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:41 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Essex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road collision at a major roundabout in Essex, southeast England, two students from Telangana, India, have lost their lives, while five others have sustained serious injuries. Local police identified the deceased as Chaitanya Tarre, 23, and Rishi Teja Rapolu, 21.

Tarre died instantly at the scene, and Rapolu succumbed to his injuries at a hospital soon after the crash. Both were reportedly pursuing their higher studies in the UK. Efforts are ongoing to return their remains to India, as confirmed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other officials.

The Essex Police arrested two men on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Meanwhile, organizations such as the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK have extended condolences and are working to support the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Livelihoods

Relentless Rains Devastate Pilibhit: Rising Floods Threaten Lives and Liveli...

 India
2
India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

India and Korea Draw in Super 4 Stage Thriller

 India
3
Massive Online Betting Scandal: Unveiling the Veerendra Network

Massive Online Betting Scandal: Unveiling the Veerendra Network

 India
4
European Equities Boosted Amid Bond Market Stability

European Equities Boosted Amid Bond Market Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025