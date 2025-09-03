Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Indian Students in Essex
Two Indian students were killed and five others injured in a road collision in Essex, England. Chaitanya Tarre, 23, died at the scene, while Rishi Teja Rapolu, 21, died in hospital. Both were studying in the UK. Efforts are underway to repatriate their bodies to India.
In a tragic road collision at a major roundabout in Essex, southeast England, two students from Telangana, India, have lost their lives, while five others have sustained serious injuries. Local police identified the deceased as Chaitanya Tarre, 23, and Rishi Teja Rapolu, 21.
Tarre died instantly at the scene, and Rapolu succumbed to his injuries at a hospital soon after the crash. Both were reportedly pursuing their higher studies in the UK. Efforts are ongoing to return their remains to India, as confirmed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other officials.
The Essex Police arrested two men on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Meanwhile, organizations such as the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK have extended condolences and are working to support the affected families.
