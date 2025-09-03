Himachal Pradesh Faces Crisis: Landslides and Losses Amid Relentless Rain
Himachal Pradesh has been hit by devastating rains causing landslides, roadblocks, and cancelation of schools and trains. Rescue operations are ongoing, with several feared dead in Mandi and Kullu districts. The monsoon has led to significant economic losses and fatalities throughout the state.
- Country:
- India
The relentless rain in Himachal Pradesh has led to widespread devastation, with landslides in Mandi and Kullu districts causing fatalities and destruction. Rescue teams have recovered bodies and are searching for others feared dead.
The state government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and coaching centers until September 7 due to adverse weather conditions. Online classes are to be conducted as officials urge caution to ensure safety and security.
Transportation across the region is severely disrupted, with blocked roads and canceled train services. The monsoon has caused considerable damage, with significant economic losses and several lives lost since June 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
