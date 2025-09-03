Yamuna River's Rising Threat

In an effort to safeguard the city from potential flooding, relevant authorities have shut down all 13 regulator drains that channel into the Yamuna River. This preemptive action comes on the heels of growing concerns about water backflow into low-lying urban areas.

To further prevent any river overflow into city roads, sandbags have been strategically placed at stormwater drains from Vasudev Ghat to the Yamuna bank. However, officials warn that any rise in the river level could pose significant issues, despite deploying boats and pumps to manage excess water.

Rainfall has added to these challenges, as closing the drains has made it difficult to efficiently remove rainwater from vulnerable areas such as ITO and Kashmere Gate. The conditions echo those of 2023, when high river levels led to prolonged flooding in several locations.

