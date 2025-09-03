Left Menu

Yamuna River's Rising Threat

Authorities have shut down 13 regulator drains linked to the Yamuna River to prevent potential flooding in urban areas. Sandbags have been used to block stormwater drains to avoid backflow. Despite challenges from recent rainfall, measures such as boats and pumps are in place to manage water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to safeguard the city from potential flooding, relevant authorities have shut down all 13 regulator drains that channel into the Yamuna River. This preemptive action comes on the heels of growing concerns about water backflow into low-lying urban areas.

To further prevent any river overflow into city roads, sandbags have been strategically placed at stormwater drains from Vasudev Ghat to the Yamuna bank. However, officials warn that any rise in the river level could pose significant issues, despite deploying boats and pumps to manage excess water.

Rainfall has added to these challenges, as closing the drains has made it difficult to efficiently remove rainwater from vulnerable areas such as ITO and Kashmere Gate. The conditions echo those of 2023, when high river levels led to prolonged flooding in several locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

