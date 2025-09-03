Left Menu

Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

Heavy rainfall in Haryana led to the deaths of at least six individuals, including three young girls, due to roof collapses in different areas. The government's response includes the deployment of the State Disaster Response Force, emergency drainage measures, and compensation for farmers. Officials are on high alert, coordinating flood management strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:58 IST
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least six individuals, including three young girls, lost their lives in Haryana following a series of rain-related incidents on Wednesday, officials reported.

A severe downpour inundated parts of the state, affecting daily life and inflicting significant damage as swollen rivers overflowed.

In Bhiwani's Kalinga village, a tragic collapse claimed the lives of three sisters, injuring their family members. A similar incident in Shahbad Markanda resulted in two fatalities and severe injuries to three people. Another casualty was reported in Yamunanagar, highlighting infrastructure vulnerabilities amid heavy rains.

Haryana's Public Health and Engineering Minister convened an emergency meeting, aiming to mobilize resources for drainage and water supply issues. The situation prompted Haryana's Energy and Transport Minister to place the administration on high alert, coordinating with the army and deploying disaster response teams.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister chaired a high-level review of flood preparedness and response strategies, highlighting the necessity of multi-agency collaboration. Over Rs 636 crore has been earmarked for relief efforts, ensuring that disaster management operations are well-supported.

The State Disaster Response Force's readiness, along with the allocation of boats for evacuations, underscores a proactive approach to managing this weather-induced crisis. Additionally, the E-Kshatipurti portal remains open to aid affected farmers in filing compensation claims, with ongoing efforts to expedite the verification and payment processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
2
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
3
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India
4
Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025