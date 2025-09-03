Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

At least six individuals, including three young girls, lost their lives in Haryana following a series of rain-related incidents on Wednesday, officials reported.

A severe downpour inundated parts of the state, affecting daily life and inflicting significant damage as swollen rivers overflowed.

In Bhiwani's Kalinga village, a tragic collapse claimed the lives of three sisters, injuring their family members. A similar incident in Shahbad Markanda resulted in two fatalities and severe injuries to three people. Another casualty was reported in Yamunanagar, highlighting infrastructure vulnerabilities amid heavy rains.

Haryana's Public Health and Engineering Minister convened an emergency meeting, aiming to mobilize resources for drainage and water supply issues. The situation prompted Haryana's Energy and Transport Minister to place the administration on high alert, coordinating with the army and deploying disaster response teams.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister chaired a high-level review of flood preparedness and response strategies, highlighting the necessity of multi-agency collaboration. Over Rs 636 crore has been earmarked for relief efforts, ensuring that disaster management operations are well-supported.

The State Disaster Response Force's readiness, along with the allocation of boats for evacuations, underscores a proactive approach to managing this weather-induced crisis. Additionally, the E-Kshatipurti portal remains open to aid affected farmers in filing compensation claims, with ongoing efforts to expedite the verification and payment processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)