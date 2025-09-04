Left Menu

The Climate Crisis Behind Iberian Wildfires

A study by World Weather Attribution reveals that climate change made destructive wildfires in the Iberian Peninsula 40 times more likely. The fires, driven by extreme heat and wind, devastated large areas in Spain and Portugal. Climate change exacerbates wildfire conditions, complicating fire control efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:21 IST
The Climate Crisis Behind Iberian Wildfires
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a stark revelation, a study by World Weather Attribution indicates that the destructive wildfires sweeping across the Iberian Peninsula this season were made 40 times more likely due to climate change. These fires, which rank among the most devastating in the region's recorded history, were fueled by extreme heat, dryness, and wind conditions.

The analysis highlighted that the intensity of these weather conditions has increased by around 30 percent compared to the preindustrial era. As temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius, hundreds of wildfires broke out in July and August, claiming lives and forcing mass evacuations across Spain and Portugal.

While most fires are now under control, the study underscores the ongoing impact of climate change on fire-prone weather. Researchers pointed to rural depopulation as a factor exacerbating the fire risk, urging better land management practices to mitigate future wildfire impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Moves to Address CCTV Shortcomings in Police Stations

Supreme Court Moves to Address CCTV Shortcomings in Police Stations

 India
2
Taurian MPS Limited Eyes Growth with ₹42.53 Crore IPO

Taurian MPS Limited Eyes Growth with ₹42.53 Crore IPO

 India
3
Bihar Bandh: Women's Protest Against Insult to PM Modi's Mother

Bihar Bandh: Women's Protest Against Insult to PM Modi's Mother

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds GST Overhaul: A Boon for Citizens

Madhya Pradesh CM Lauds GST Overhaul: A Boon for Citizens

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025