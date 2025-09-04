The Climate Crisis Behind Iberian Wildfires

In a stark revelation, a study by World Weather Attribution indicates that the destructive wildfires sweeping across the Iberian Peninsula this season were made 40 times more likely due to climate change. These fires, which rank among the most devastating in the region's recorded history, were fueled by extreme heat, dryness, and wind conditions.

The analysis highlighted that the intensity of these weather conditions has increased by around 30 percent compared to the preindustrial era. As temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius, hundreds of wildfires broke out in July and August, claiming lives and forcing mass evacuations across Spain and Portugal.

While most fires are now under control, the study underscores the ongoing impact of climate change on fire-prone weather. Researchers pointed to rural depopulation as a factor exacerbating the fire risk, urging better land management practices to mitigate future wildfire impacts.

