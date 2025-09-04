Left Menu

Capital City Noida: A Benchmark in Green Urban Development

BPTP Ltd.'s Capital City in Noida has earned the LEED v4.1 Platinum Certification from the US Green Building Council, marking it as a leading sustainable commercial development in India. This accolade underscores BPTP's dedication to eco-friendly urban growth and highlights Capital City's innovative green approaches in design and function.

Updated: 04-09-2025
BPTP Ltd. has announced a significant accolade for Capital City, Noida, which has been awarded the LEED v4.1 Operations & Maintenance Existing Building Platinum Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. This prestigious certification underscores Capital City's status as a premier sustainable development in India, reflecting the company's dedication to eco-conscious growth.

Founded by Kabul Chawla, BPTP has long been committed to sustainable real estate ventures. The recent achievement of Platinum certification reaffirms the company's leadership in promoting ecological stewardship through innovative development practices.

Capital City stands out for its energy efficiency, water management, indoor air quality, and waste management. Its strategic location and design make it a prime mixed-use destination, featuring Grade-A office spaces and green landscapes that exemplify BPTP's vision of integrating sustainability with urban luxury.

