Swift Rescue Operation Saves 55 Families from Ghaziabad Floods

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, 55 families were evacuated from Badarpur village due to rising waters of the Yamuna river caused by the Hathnikund barrage release. The NDRF aided in their rescue, ensuring food and medical assistance, while efforts to secure the river embankment continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A swift rescue operation saw at least 55 families evacuated from a flood-affected village in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, after the Yamuna river swelled due to the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials noted on Thursday.

The evacuation, facilitated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), targeted families living in Badarpur village along the Yamuna's banks. Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Saurabh Bhatt informed PTI about the arrangements made, including provision of food and essential supplies for infants, despite some villagers expressing reluctance to move to temporary camps.

Emphasizing the urgency of safeguarding the Yamuna embankment to protect other villages, engineers from the irrigation department are monitoring the situation constantly. Additionally, ambulances, a health department team, and essential medicines are stationed, while fodder for cattle has been sent to affected regions, the ADM added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

