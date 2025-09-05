Left Menu

Devastation in Afghanistan: Aftershocks Trigger Relief Crisis

Eastern Afghanistan faces dire conditions as powerful aftershocks after two major earthquakes exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. With about 2,200 deaths reported in a matter of days, NGOs and the UN struggle to meet urgent needs for food, shelter, and medical supplies amidst insufficient international aid funding.

Devastation in Afghanistan: Aftershocks Trigger Relief Crisis
Two significant aftershocks rattled eastern Afghanistan within 12 hours, heightening fears of further casualties and destruction in a region where recent quakes have already claimed 2,200 lives, the German Research Center for Geosciences reported.

Survivors, grappling to secure basic necessities, face challenges as the United Nations and associated agencies emphasize an urgent need for financing, food supplies, medical equipment, and shelter. The World Health Organization is seeking $4 million to address critical health services.

The tremors arrived on the heels of two severe earthquakes that recently devastated the war-torn nation. As the Taliban administration accounted for over 2,200 fatalities and 3,640 injuries, a Reuters witness noted constant aftershocks bombarding Nangarhar province with full damage appraisal still underway.

