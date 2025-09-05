Devastation in Afghanistan: Aftershocks Trigger Relief Crisis

Two significant aftershocks rattled eastern Afghanistan within 12 hours, heightening fears of further casualties and destruction in a region where recent quakes have already claimed 2,200 lives, the German Research Center for Geosciences reported.

Survivors, grappling to secure basic necessities, face challenges as the United Nations and associated agencies emphasize an urgent need for financing, food supplies, medical equipment, and shelter. The World Health Organization is seeking $4 million to address critical health services.

The tremors arrived on the heels of two severe earthquakes that recently devastated the war-torn nation. As the Taliban administration accounted for over 2,200 fatalities and 3,640 injuries, a Reuters witness noted constant aftershocks bombarding Nangarhar province with full damage appraisal still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)