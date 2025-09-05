IMD issues heavy rain alert in parts of Arunachal from Sep 6 to 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh between September 6 and September 9, with localised thunderstorm activity expected in parts of the state.

According to the district-wise forecast by the meteorological centre here, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely on Saturday, particularly affecting districts such as West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, and parts of Lohit and Namsai.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected at isolated locations of the northeastern state during the day.

On September 7, rainfall activity is predicted to intensify, with widespread showers very likely in western and central districts, including East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley. The IMD has placed these districts under a 'Yellow Watch', advising residents to 'be updated' on changing weather conditions.

The trend is expected to continue on September 8, when heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms may impact Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, and Longding.

By September 9, rainfall is likely to persist but with slightly reduced intensity, though districts such as East Kameng, Longding, and Tirap will remain under weather watch.

Officials cautioned that the predicted spells of heavy rain could trigger landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and road blockages in vulnerable hilly terrain. Residents in landslide-prone zones have been urged to remain vigilant and follow advisories from district administrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)