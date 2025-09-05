PWD minister refutes claims of Yamuna flooding in Civil Lines, cites rainwater logging

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday refuted claims that Yamuna river water had entered the Civil Lines area, clarifying that the situation was the result of waterlogging due to rainfall and not river flooding.

''It is only waterlogging caused by rainfall. The bell mouths of drains along the roads in the Civil Lines area were closed as a preventive measure to ensure Yamuna river water does not enter the roads,'' said Verma to reporters while visiting Nigam Bodh Ghat, Monastery Market and nearby areas to take stock of the situation.

''Between the Yamuna and Civil Lines area, there is a wide slip road, which is about 10 feet below the Ring Road. There is waterlogging on that slip road, which we are trying to pump out, and by evening it is likely to be cleared,'' said the minister, accompanied by PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control Department officials.

Addressing concerns about flooding in Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vijay Ghat, Qudsia Ghat and other such areas, Verma said a solution will have to be found because these are directly on floodplains.

''The Monastery Market is directly on the river; the houses and slums where the river water enters are all unauthorised. Yamuna did not impact the traffic of Delhi, nor did it reach anywhere near the Supreme Court like it did in 2023. We made sure that the drains were stuffed with sandbags, hence the rainwater could not pass further,'' Verma added.

Although the river has risen above the 207-metre mark at the Old Yamuna Bridge, the minister emphasised that traffic and other services remained unaffected due to the river.

