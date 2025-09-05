Left Menu

Rescue Amidst Rains: Air Lifts, Landslides, and Hope in Himachal Pradesh

Indian Air Force helicopters airlifted 524 pilgrims from the Manimahesh route as Himachal Pradesh battles severe rains and landslides. Since the monsoon's onset, the area has witnessed multiple disasters causing significant damage and loss of life, while state efforts focus on relief and reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Bilaspur | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:41 IST
Rescue Amidst Rains: Air Lifts, Landslides, and Hope in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force helicopters lifted 524 stranded pilgrims from the Manimahesh route on Friday, amid the ongoing rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh, officials reported. The helicopters also transported three bodies during their mission.

The region has been grappling with intense rainfall since last month, leading to numerous landslides and flash floods. This has resulted in a large number of pilgrims being stranded, particularly in Chamba district's Bharmaur, where road connectivity has been severely disrupted.

In a desperate maneuver to manage the crisis, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions in Mandi and Kullu. The state is planning a Rs 3,000 crore relief and rebuilding project and intends to seek funds from the World Bank to support its recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics

 Global
2
Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensions

Lebanon Faces Divisive Challenge: Army Plan to Disarm Hezbollah Stirs Tensio...

 Global
3
US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

US Open Tennis Showdown: Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off

 Global
4
New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

New York Takes Bold Step: Expanding Vaccine Access Amid Federal Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025