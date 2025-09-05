Rescue Amidst Rains: Air Lifts, Landslides, and Hope in Himachal Pradesh

Indian Air Force helicopters lifted 524 stranded pilgrims from the Manimahesh route on Friday, amid the ongoing rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh, officials reported. The helicopters also transported three bodies during their mission.

The region has been grappling with intense rainfall since last month, leading to numerous landslides and flash floods. This has resulted in a large number of pilgrims being stranded, particularly in Chamba district's Bharmaur, where road connectivity has been severely disrupted.

In a desperate maneuver to manage the crisis, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions in Mandi and Kullu. The state is planning a Rs 3,000 crore relief and rebuilding project and intends to seek funds from the World Bank to support its recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)