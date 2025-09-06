Tragic Shark Attack Claims Life at Sydney Beach

A man has died after being attacked by a large shark at Long Reef Beach in Sydney, according to police reports on Saturday. This marks the first fatal shark attack in the area in more than three-and-a-half years, prompting authorities to close several beaches.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was attacked shortly after 10 a.m. Despite efforts to rescue him, he succumbed to his critical injuries on the beach. Police confirmed that two pieces of a surfboard were recovered for examination.

Authorities have not yet determined the species of shark responsible for the attack, which led to the temporary beach closures. This incident follows recent data indicating three fatal shark attacks in Australia in 2025, highlighting an ongoing concern in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)