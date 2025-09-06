Deluge Devastation: India's Northern States Reel Under Nature's Fury

Severe landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have devastated northern India, with Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessing tragic deaths and significant disruptions. In the Sirmaur district, a landslide shaved off a significant portion of a hill, leading to house collapses and fatalities in Jaipur.

Inhabitants in the affected areas are struggling with displacement, as seen in Delhi where over 70 families have been forced to reside in mosquito-infested makeshift camps. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains dire, with the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked for over five days despite ongoing restoration efforts.

Adding to the woes, students in Uttarakhand resorted to hiring helicopters, unable to reach their exam centers due to landslide-blocked roads. The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage continues to be suspended, with heavy rain forecasts further exacerbating the challenges faced by the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)