Deluge Devastation: India's Northern States Reel Under Nature's Fury

Severe landslides and heavy rainfall have wreaked havoc across northern India, displacing families and causing tragic fatalities. In Jaipur, a house collapse killed a man and his daughter, while students in Uttarakhand hired a helicopter to attend exams due to blocked roads. Displaced families in Delhi confront dire conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Severe landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have devastated northern India, with Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessing tragic deaths and significant disruptions. In the Sirmaur district, a landslide shaved off a significant portion of a hill, leading to house collapses and fatalities in Jaipur.

Inhabitants in the affected areas are struggling with displacement, as seen in Delhi where over 70 families have been forced to reside in mosquito-infested makeshift camps. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains dire, with the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked for over five days despite ongoing restoration efforts.

Adding to the woes, students in Uttarakhand resorted to hiring helicopters, unable to reach their exam centers due to landslide-blocked roads. The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage continues to be suspended, with heavy rain forecasts further exacerbating the challenges faced by the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

