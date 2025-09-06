Tiger Speculations: Wild Encounter at Bhopal University
A student at a private university near Bhopal was attacked by a wild animal, suspected to be part of a group with a tiger cub. Although pugmarks were found, officials have yet to confirm the presence of the tiger cub. Security measures and investigations are ongoing.
A student from a private university on Bhopal's outskirts was injured after a wild animal attack, likely involving a tiger cub, said a forest official on Saturday. The incident has sparked concerns about wildlife roaming in the area.
Mohammad Bora, a second-year graduate student, sustained a minor injury on his leg during the Thursday evening attack near Kaliyasot dam. Although pugmarks of a tiger cub and other animals were found, officials could not confirm if a tiger cub was responsible, according to Bhopal Divisional Forest Officer Lokpriya Bharti.
Authorities have installed 12 cameras to monitor wildlife activity after the incident. The varsity management has been advised to take protective measures, and investigations continue as the region, historically a tiger corridor, remains under scrutiny.
