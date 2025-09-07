Tragedy at Long Reef: Surfer Killed by Great White Shark

Authorities in Australia have mobilized drones and helicopters to patrol the waters near Sydney's Long Reef Beach after a surfer was killed by a great white shark on Saturday. The tragic incident led to the closure of two beaches in the city on Sunday as officials worked to ensure public safety.

The victim, who was surfing with friends about 100 meters from the shore, was an experienced surfer. Despite efforts from fellow surfers who pulled him from the water, he succumbed to his injuries due to substantial blood loss, marking Sydney's first shark-attack death since 2022.

In response, the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has stepped up its monitoring by utilizing SMART drumlines and investigating the situation further. This fourth fatal shark attack in Australia in 2025 underlines the region's vulnerability, with shark encounter numbers only surpassed by the United States globally.