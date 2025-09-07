Ramling: The Wandering Tiger's Remarkable Journey to Yedshi Sanctuary

A young male tiger, identified as Ramling, has journeyed an impressive 450 km from Tipeshwar to establish his territory in the Yedshi Ramling Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district. This event marks a significant ecological milestone, as the sanctuary hasn't witnessed such a big cat settlement in decades.

The sanctuary, spanning 22.50 sq km, was designated in 1997 and hosts diverse wildlife such as leopards and sloth bears, alongside 100 species of birds. Forest officials, through camera trap verification, confirmed Ramling's origins from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Vidarbha, highlighting a rare wildlife occurrence.

Despite previous unsuccessful attempts to relocate him to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Ramling continues to navigate the small sanctuary and its surrounding areas, enriched by abundant prey, contributing to the confirmation of a flourishing natural environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)