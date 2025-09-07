Brahmaputra Board Innovates for Flood and Erosion Control in Northeast India

The Brahmaputra Board is proactively updating master plans using state-of-the-art technology for 15 river sub-basins across Northeast India. This effort aims to tackle chronic flood and erosion problems in the region, as confirmed by officials.

This year's June floods and landslides severely impacted areas including Assam and Mizoram, with record-breaking rainfall levels. The Board is working on comprehensive Master Plans and Detailed Project Reports for multipurpose projects, focusing on flood and erosion control.

Basin states and stakeholders' collaboration is crucial, as indicated by the Board's ongoing consultations and RFPs. Future plans include tackling major rivers beyond the current focus areas, with a special committee guiding the process.