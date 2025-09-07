Left Menu

Monsoon Surge: Rajasthan Braces for Intense Rainfall

Rajasthan faces heavy to very heavy rain, with the Jaipur Meteorological Centre warning of more intense showers. A low-pressure area, now a depression over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat, caused extreme rainfall, with Sanchore in Jalore district receiving the highest at 210 mm. Further rain is expected in several districts.

Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:15 IST
  • India

Heavy to very heavy rainfall continued to inundate parts of Rajasthan, as the Jaipur Meteorological Centre issued a notice on Sunday predicting more intense showers across the state.

The weather office reported that a well-marked low-pressure area in the southern region has escalated into a depression, currently located over southwest Rajasthan and neighboring Gujarat. This development has triggered severe rainfall across southern districts within the last 24 hours.

The state experienced its highest recorded rainfall of 210 mm in Sanchore, Jalore district. The forecast for Sunday indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph in areas including Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Balotra, and Udaipur, with chances of extreme rain in isolated spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

