Massive Livestock Loss: Punjab's Struggle Amid Catastrophic Floods

Punjab faces a severe flood disaster, causing the death of over 500 cattle, 73 sheep, 160 pigs, and thousands of poultry birds. The animal husbandry department, led by Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, has deployed 481 teams for relief. Control rooms and coordinated efforts aim to manage the crisis effectively.

Updated: 07-09-2025 19:40 IST
Punjab is grappling with one of the most disastrous floods in decades, resulting in substantial livestock casualties. Over 500 cattle, along with significant numbers of sheep, goats, and poultry, have perished in 14 districts, including Pathankot, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur, Punjab's Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian reported on Sunday.

Minister Khuddian emphasized the ongoing relief efforts led by 481 deployed teams working tirelessly in affected areas to provide treatment and medicines for the distressed animals. More than 22,500 animals have received attention so far, while control rooms at state and district levels coordinate emergency responses effectively.

In a collaborative attempt involving district administration and social organizations, relief supplies totaling over 17,000 quintals of fodder have been distributed. With Rs 31.50 lakh allocated for treatment, the department is committed to ensuring a prompt response and effective support for the stricken livestock during this critical time.

Latest News

