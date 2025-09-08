Tropical Storm Tapah Halts Hong Kong

As Severe Tropical Storm Tapah approached Hong Kong, schools and many businesses were forced to close, paralyzing much of the city on Monday. Gale-force winds reaching up to 151 kph and heavy rainfall resulted in travel cancellations and an alert from the city's observatory.

Despite the storm's intensity near the financial hub, major damage was avoided with mostly calm streets and no reported landslides or severe flooding by Monday morning. Public transport, including ferry and bus services, were largely suspended, though the mass-transit railway system continued with less frequent intervals.

Authorities maintained Hong Kong's Typhoon 8 signal, which affects businesses until it lowers. The Amber rainstorm signal was issued as Tapah made landfall in Guangdong, China, leading to school closures in neighboring Shenzhen.