Tropical Storm Tapah Halts Hong Kong
Severe Tropical Storm Tapah disrupted life in Hong Kong, causing school closures and business shutdowns. Gale-force winds prompted the Typhoon 8 signal, while public transport was heavily affected. Despite the storm's proximity, damage was minimal. Tapah made landfall in Guangdong, China, impacting neighboring Shenzhen.
As Severe Tropical Storm Tapah approached Hong Kong, schools and many businesses were forced to close, paralyzing much of the city on Monday. Gale-force winds reaching up to 151 kph and heavy rainfall resulted in travel cancellations and an alert from the city's observatory.
Despite the storm's intensity near the financial hub, major damage was avoided with mostly calm streets and no reported landslides or severe flooding by Monday morning. Public transport, including ferry and bus services, were largely suspended, though the mass-transit railway system continued with less frequent intervals.
Authorities maintained Hong Kong's Typhoon 8 signal, which affects businesses until it lowers. The Amber rainstorm signal was issued as Tapah made landfall in Guangdong, China, leading to school closures in neighboring Shenzhen.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Incidents in Ambala
Heavy rains damage crops on 14.44 lakh hectares in 29 Maharashtra districts: Minister Bharane
IMD issues heavy rain alert in parts of Arunachal from Sep 6 to 9
Balasore on Alert: Rivers Rise Amid Heavy Rainfall
Reprieve from incessant heavy rains in past 24 hours in flood-hit Punjab