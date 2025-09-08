Left Menu

Tropical Storm Tapah Halts Hong Kong

Severe Tropical Storm Tapah disrupted life in Hong Kong, causing school closures and business shutdowns. Gale-force winds prompted the Typhoon 8 signal, while public transport was heavily affected. Despite the storm's proximity, damage was minimal. Tapah made landfall in Guangdong, China, impacting neighboring Shenzhen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 07:14 IST
Tropical Storm Tapah Halts Hong Kong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Severe Tropical Storm Tapah approached Hong Kong, schools and many businesses were forced to close, paralyzing much of the city on Monday. Gale-force winds reaching up to 151 kph and heavy rainfall resulted in travel cancellations and an alert from the city's observatory.

Despite the storm's intensity near the financial hub, major damage was avoided with mostly calm streets and no reported landslides or severe flooding by Monday morning. Public transport, including ferry and bus services, were largely suspended, though the mass-transit railway system continued with less frequent intervals.

Authorities maintained Hong Kong's Typhoon 8 signal, which affects businesses until it lowers. The Amber rainstorm signal was issued as Tapah made landfall in Guangdong, China, leading to school closures in neighboring Shenzhen.

TRENDING

1
UK's Defence Strategy, Tottenham's Stand, New Investment Opportunities Highlight Financial Times

UK's Defence Strategy, Tottenham's Stand, New Investment Opportunities Highl...

 Global
2
Struggles for Milei: Buenos Aires Election Sets the Stage for Argentina's Political Future

Struggles for Milei: Buenos Aires Election Sets the Stage for Argentina's Po...

 Global
3
Peronist Victory Stuns Buenos Aires Elections, Defeats Libertarian Rival

Peronist Victory Stuns Buenos Aires Elections, Defeats Libertarian Rival

 Global
4
John Burton: The Unyielding Advocate for California's Underdogs

John Burton: The Unyielding Advocate for California's Underdogs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025