Yamuna River's Receding Waters: Delhi Inches Away from Flood Crisis

The Yamuna River's water level in Delhi has receded to 205.22 meters as of 7 a.m. Monday, dropping from its prior danger mark of 205.33 meters, according to officials.

After peaking at 207.48 meters last Thursday, the river's decline signals relief for the city, which was grappling with one of its most severe flood-like situations in recent times. Nearly 10,000 residents were displaced when the river breached its danger level last Tuesday, forcing the closure of the Old Railway Bridge and inundating multiple neighborhoods.

As water levels continue to drop, affected residents face the task of cleaning their homes and resuming businesses. Temporary shelters have been established, while local authorities closely monitor water discharges from nearby barrages, which can take up to 50 hours to impact the city.