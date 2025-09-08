Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Battles Nature's Fury: A Call for Environmental Awareness

Amid severe natural disasters in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stresses collective responsibility and environmental awareness. With flash floods and landslides causing devastation, he advocates for youth-driven sustainable development and resource optimization. The administration is committed to resuming normalcy and rehabilitating affected communities.

Updated: 08-09-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with one of its worst natural disasters in recent memory, prompting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to underscore the need for collective responsibility in environmental protection.

In a keynote address at the University of Jammu, Sinha called for youth-led development that balances societal needs with ecosystem preservation. He emphasized utilizing modern innovations to optimize resources and safeguard the planet for future generations.

In the wake of flash floods and landslides that have devastated the region, the central government is working to restore normalcy and rehabilitate affected individuals. Sinha urged university students to volunteer in relief efforts, highlighting the commitment to mitigating the disaster's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

