Jammu and Kashmir Battles Nature's Fury: A Call for Environmental Awareness

Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with one of its worst natural disasters in recent memory, prompting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to underscore the need for collective responsibility in environmental protection.

In a keynote address at the University of Jammu, Sinha called for youth-led development that balances societal needs with ecosystem preservation. He emphasized utilizing modern innovations to optimize resources and safeguard the planet for future generations.

In the wake of flash floods and landslides that have devastated the region, the central government is working to restore normalcy and rehabilitate affected individuals. Sinha urged university students to volunteer in relief efforts, highlighting the commitment to mitigating the disaster's impact.

