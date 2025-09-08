Madhya Pradesh Leads Charge as India's EV Pioneer
Madhya Pradesh becomes the first Indian state to establish an electric vehicle policy, aiming to lead the nation in the EV sector. The policy focuses on environmental goals, financial incentives, and infrastructure development, with a mission to achieve India's zero-emission target by 2070.
Madhya Pradesh has claimed the spotlight as the first state in India to introduce a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) policy. Announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the policy aims to position the state at the forefront of the nation's shift towards sustainable transportation.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh's policy is set to advance national EV manufacturing targets and contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions. It offers financial incentives for EV adoption and supports the development of necessary infrastructure, like charging stations.
The policy also outlines educational initiatives to prepare a skilled workforce, with engineering colleges and ITIs introducing EV-related courses. The ultimate goal is to transform cities like Bhopal and Indore into model hubs for electric mobility, further boosting the state's economic and environmental prospects.
