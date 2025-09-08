Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Rise

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, an operation is in place to manage three containers of a mysterious oil-like substance that have washed ashore, an official reported Monday.

The containers arrived due to strong waves reaching Shirgaon-Usbhav and Satpati Dandipada on Sunday, raising environmental alarm.

Authorities, including Satpati police, Customs officials, and the Coast Guard, responded swiftly, fearing potential hazards. One container, moved safely to shore using a crane, is being evaluated. Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh is on site overseeing the ongoing removal efforts for the remaining containers.

(With inputs from agencies.)