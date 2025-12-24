Coast Guard Faces Trials in Sanctioned Tanker Pursuit

The U.S. Coast Guard is on the trail of a Venezuela-linked oil tanker that has evaded capture since Sunday, according to officials. The vessel, identified as Bella 1, has resisted boarding attempts, bringing to light the resource constraints faced by the Coast Guard in such operations.

The pursuit highlights the broader struggle of U.S. efforts to enforce sanctions against Venezuela, as President Trump's administration has intensified measures to curb oil operations linked to President Nicolás Maduro. Despite the Coast Guard's limited enforcement capabilities compared to the Navy, it remains the primary force for this mission.

This incident also raises concerns regarding the Coast Guard's readiness and resource allocation. Recent operations have pushed them to the limit, highlighting a need for increased funding and support to address an expanding mission list that includes drug seizures and search and rescue operations.

