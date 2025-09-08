Firefighting Efforts Ongoing as Methanol Tank Burns in Visakhapatnam

A large methanol storage tank in Visakhapatnam erupted in flames after being struck by lightning on September 7. A multi-agency team, including the Indian Navy, has been tirelessly battling the blaze since then, according to fire officials.

The 7,000-kilolitre tank, owned by East India Petroleum Pvt Ltd, caught fire around 1 pm on Sunday. Upon receiving a call about the incident, Visakhapatnam district fire officer S Renukaiah activated firefighting operations alongside reinforcements from various agencies, including the Visakhapatnam Port Trust and HPCL.

Efforts to combat the fire include continuous spraying of foam and water, deploying helicopters for aerial support, and draining methanol from the tank. The operation is ongoing with hopes of containment, and fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)