Firefighting Efforts Ongoing as Methanol Tank Burns in Visakhapatnam

In Visakhapatnam, a multi-agency team, including the Indian Navy, combats a large fire in a methanol storage tank struck by lightning. Despite continuous efforts, the blaze persists, but no casualties are reported. The team works to cool surrounding tanks and drain methanol to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A large methanol storage tank in Visakhapatnam erupted in flames after being struck by lightning on September 7. A multi-agency team, including the Indian Navy, has been tirelessly battling the blaze since then, according to fire officials.

The 7,000-kilolitre tank, owned by East India Petroleum Pvt Ltd, caught fire around 1 pm on Sunday. Upon receiving a call about the incident, Visakhapatnam district fire officer S Renukaiah activated firefighting operations alongside reinforcements from various agencies, including the Visakhapatnam Port Trust and HPCL.

Efforts to combat the fire include continuous spraying of foam and water, deploying helicopters for aerial support, and draining methanol from the tank. The operation is ongoing with hopes of containment, and fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

