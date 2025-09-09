Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Vanuatu Islands

A magnitude 6.06 earthquake has hit the Vanuatu Islands, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Updated: 09-09-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 03:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake measuring 6.06 on the Richter scale has jolted the Vanuatu Islands region, as confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) on Tuesday.

The tremor struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, reminiscent of the region's seismic activity patterns.

Authorities are currently assessing the impact, and no immediate damage reports have surfaced.

