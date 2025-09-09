Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again at Thane's Lucky Compound: Building Collapse Claims Life

A 62-year-old woman was killed and her daughter-in-law injured after a building part collapsed on them in Thane's Mumbra area. The building was already deemed dangerous. Previously, in 2013, another collapse at the same site claimed 74 lives. Authorities have evacuated and secured the premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-09-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 08:46 IST
An elderly woman lost her life, and her daughter-in-law was seriously injured when part of a building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district. The tragic incident occurred at 12:36 a.m. on Tuesday at the D-wing building of Lucky Compound in Mumbra, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management chief, Yasin Tadvi.

The area where the collapse happened is notorious for previous incidents. In 2013, a similar tragedy at Lucky Compound resulted in 74 fatalities. In the most recent event, a portion of the parapet from the top floor of the four-storey, 25-year-old building gave way, impacting the women on the road below. The injured woman, Ilma Zehra Jamali, 26, was hospitalized, while her 62-year-old mother-in-law, Nahid Jainuddin Jamali, was declared dead at Bilal Hospital.

Local authorities had previously identified the structure as dangerous, categorizing it under 'C2B'—needing significant repairs but not immediate evacuation. However, for safety reasons, all residents have now vacated the building. Emergency teams from the Mumbra ward, fire department, and disaster management unit responded swiftly, securing the area and removing hazardous materials.

