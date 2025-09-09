Arunachal Pradesh's Mock Disaster Drill: Preparedness in Action

Next week, Arunachal Pradesh will embark on a significant statewide mock disaster drill, simulating earthquakes, landslides, and glacial lake outburst floods across all districts. According to officials, the initiative aims to evaluate and enhance disaster response measures under the incident response system (IRS) framework.

The exercise, set for September 17 and 18, involves a table-top simulation followed by a physical mock scenario. The event is organized by the state disaster management department in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

An orientation and coordination meeting was held on Tuesday, bringing together crucial stakeholders such as the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other key entities. State disaster management secretary Dani Salu emphasized that preparedness is vital to mitigate disaster impacts, reflecting on past exercises aiding the COVID-19 response.