Godrej's Grand Vision: Transforming Vikhroli's Landscape

The Godrej Enterprise Group is strategizing the development of its 1,000-acre land in Vikhroli, Mumbai. Despite shifting some manufacturing, the group plans to continue operations there. With only 34 acres belonging to another family branch, the land also hosts ecological zones and leased spaces for IT businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Godrej Enterprise Group, a formidable presence in Mumbai's real estate arena, is gearing up for a significant transformation of its expansive 1,000-acre land parcel in suburban Vikhroli, officials disclosed this week.

Under the leadership of Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna, the group is undertaking a masterplan to systematize the development on this vast property while maintaining existing manufacturing operations. Executive director Nyrika Holkar reassured that the company intends to preserve its manufacturing footprint in Vikhroli.

The land, predominantly owned by the Godrej Enterprise Group, also features businesses of Godrej & Boyce and remains a crucial ecological zone with mangroves serving environmental roles. Holkar confirmed there's no intention of venturing into data centers due to the absence of available land.

