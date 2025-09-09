Godrej's Grand Vision: Transforming Vikhroli's Landscape

The Godrej Enterprise Group, a formidable presence in Mumbai's real estate arena, is gearing up for a significant transformation of its expansive 1,000-acre land parcel in suburban Vikhroli, officials disclosed this week.

Under the leadership of Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna, the group is undertaking a masterplan to systematize the development on this vast property while maintaining existing manufacturing operations. Executive director Nyrika Holkar reassured that the company intends to preserve its manufacturing footprint in Vikhroli.

The land, predominantly owned by the Godrej Enterprise Group, also features businesses of Godrej & Boyce and remains a crucial ecological zone with mangroves serving environmental roles. Holkar confirmed there's no intention of venturing into data centers due to the absence of available land.