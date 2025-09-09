Left Menu

Delhi's Road Revamp: Rs 803 Crore Boost for Urban Infrastructure

The Central government approved Rs 803 crore for 152 road-related projects in Delhi under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund. This initiative aims to improve road quality, reduce dust pollution, and ease traffic congestion, aligning with the city's environmental and infrastructure goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has greenlit Rs 803 crore for 152 road projects in Delhi, as confirmed on Tuesday. The funds fall under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), a move preceded by a July request from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting chaired by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

A Ministry of Road Transport and Highways letter, accessed by PTI, reveals allocations for the Government of NCT of Delhi under the CRIF Act, 2000. The Public Works Department (PWD), managing 1,400 kilometers of roads in the capital, plans to repair 600 kilometers of those streets over the year, aligning with broader environmental and infrastructure goals.

Explaining the impact, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma praised the effort to bolster Delhi's urban infrastructure, crucially improving daily commutes. Effective road management, he noted, is central to the development of a 'Viksit Delhi' and underpins initiatives to reduce dust pollution and ease traffic congestion via strengthening, resurfacing, and repairing road stretches across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

